Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 575,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,261,000 after acquiring an additional 213,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH opened at $391.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $403.01 and a 200-day moving average of $368.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $244.85 and a 1-year high of $428.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

