Summit Trail Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

