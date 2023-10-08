Summit Trail Advisors LLC Takes Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STZ opened at $236.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.80.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.64.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total transaction of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.86, for a total value of $468,476.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,187.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

