Raymond James & Associates Sells 40,994 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,233,094 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 40,994 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $199,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,253.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $546,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 33.2% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.6 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $82.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

