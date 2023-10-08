Summit Trail Advisors LLC Has $498,000 Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 69.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,621 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after buying an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,759,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,061,000 after acquiring an additional 319,641 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,914,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,496,000 after acquiring an additional 173,683 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,552,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,792,960.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 21,120 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $830,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,792,960.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,049 shares of company stock worth $8,864,502. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

