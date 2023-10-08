Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Position Raised by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $341,804,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.8 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.