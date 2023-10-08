Olympiad Research LP Purchases New Stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 65,196 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Doximity by 417.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the first quarter worth $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares during the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Doximity news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,714 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $164,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $358,619.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,214 shares of company stock valued at $448,781. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company's stock.

DOCS stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

