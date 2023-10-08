Olympiad Research LP Invests $203,000 in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after purchasing an additional 173,113 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Haemonetics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 843,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.40. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $72.26 and a 52 week high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,461 shares of company stock worth $671,638 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

