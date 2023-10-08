Olympiad Research LP Buys Shares of 3,682 Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,682 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,805,000 after buying an additional 46,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 921,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,099,000 after buying an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,877,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Preferred Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 531,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFBC opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $915.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 21.30%.

PFBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

