Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLMN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN opened at $23.33 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $18.75 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.90.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $16,198,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $13,494,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth about $178,250,000.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.