Olympiad Research LP Acquires New Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 891 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.5% in the second quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 3.9% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in VeriSign by 188.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,654,000 after buying an additional 36,889 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 64.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 34,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in VeriSign by 177.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 421 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,530,595.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,222,528. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VRSN opened at $207.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.96. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $229.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.