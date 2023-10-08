DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.00.

BOOM stock opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $430.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.59.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.31. DMC Global had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DMC Global will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $91,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,370.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 49.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 172,452 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 32.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 641,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 155,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $2,274,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building products, including exterior and interior framing systems, curtain walls, windows, doors, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and thermally broken steel, aluminum windows and doors, and wood doors and windows.

