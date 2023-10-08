bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.21 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $329.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,020.37% and a negative return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

