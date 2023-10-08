StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Broadwind has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.47 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $39,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,683 shares in the company, valued at $333,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 7,790 shares of company stock worth $28,483 over the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the first quarter worth approximately $3,840,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Broadwind by 430.3% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 617,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 501,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Broadwind by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Broadwind by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadwind by 457.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 210,435 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

