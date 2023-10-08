22,309 Shares in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Bought by Olympiad Research LP

Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 13.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $149,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 212,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,459,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,595,000 after buying an additional 31,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Aluminum to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Century Aluminum Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CENX opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 2.69. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $5.32 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $575.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.20 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

