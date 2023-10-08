Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BRKL. Hovde Group started coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.58.

BRKL stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $782.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.72. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.21%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

