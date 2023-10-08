StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Noble Financial reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.29. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $87.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

