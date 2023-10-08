Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bank of South Carolina from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.66. Bank of South Carolina has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.85 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.50.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 27.44%.

Bank of South Carolina Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of South Carolina

In other Bank of South Carolina news, Director Charles G. Lane acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $211,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $228,005 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKSC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $222,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the second quarter worth about $197,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bank of South Carolina by 69.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

