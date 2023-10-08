Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

BCOV has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Brightcove from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

BCOV stock opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.81. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.39.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,184,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,739,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 106,443 shares of company stock worth $404,613. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 109.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

