Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.56.

Baidu Trading Up 3.6 %

Institutional Trading of Baidu

BIDU opened at $134.76 on Thursday. Baidu has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $160.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Baidu by 85.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Baidu by 36.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 446 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

