Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $75.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.67.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.39. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares in the company, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $38,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

