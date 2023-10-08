Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.79

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.79 and traded as low as $3.54. Taitron Components shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 10,336 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taitron Components in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Taitron Components Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.65% of Taitron Components worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

