Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.85

Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.85 and traded as low as $0.60. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 27,334 shares.

Mobivity Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in developing and operating proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. The company's Recurrency platform unlocks valuable point of sale systems (POS) and mobile data to help transform customer transactions into actionable and attributable marketing insights.

