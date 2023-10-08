BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $250.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.64.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 345.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,285 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $100,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $67,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

