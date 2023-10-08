AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AXT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.49.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $108.71 million, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). AXT had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AXT will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of AXT by 20.2% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of AXT by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

