Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.80.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZPN

Aspen Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $202.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. Aspen Technology has a 12 month low of $161.32 and a 12 month high of $260.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day moving average is $188.67.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.