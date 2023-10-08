Mexico Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.05

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.05 and traded as low as $8.62. Mexico Equity & Income Fund shares last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 12,316 shares.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05.

Get Mexico Equity & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexico Equity & Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 348,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.