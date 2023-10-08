Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXON. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $199.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 149.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $229.95.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.53 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,060.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.