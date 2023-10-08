Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $93.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $76.22 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 26.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Transactions at Barrett Business Services

In other news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $130,232.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,543.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

