Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.63

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.06. Educational Development shares last traded at $1.10, with a volume of 4,957 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Educational Development Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.52 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Educational Development by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Educational Development in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the first quarter worth $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

