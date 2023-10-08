Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $84.27

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $84.27 and traded as low as $84.26. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $85.73, with a volume of 25,532,938 shares.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average is $84.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 354.8% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

