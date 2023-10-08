CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CX. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.52.

CEMEX Stock Performance

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.81 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. CEMEX has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.48.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CEMEX will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEMEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 589,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of CEMEX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 380,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

