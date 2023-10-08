CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

CVR Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

CVI opened at $30.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.61.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 77.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 6 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 5.4%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

Insider Activity at CVR Energy

In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CVR Energy news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of CVR Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $4,148,383.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,379,033 shares of company stock worth $154,031,842 in the last 90 days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in CVR Energy by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

