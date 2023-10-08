StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CRK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.75.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

