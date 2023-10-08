China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CYD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On China Yuchai International

About China Yuchai International

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 293.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

