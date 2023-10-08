China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE CYD opened at $10.29 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56.
China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th.
About China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.
