CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $37.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $36.49 and a 52-week high of $48.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 286.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 89.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

