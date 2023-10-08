StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE DDS opened at $301.01 on Thursday. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $263.86 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $7.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $3.32. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 46.53% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 39.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Dillard’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Dillard’s by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,407,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

