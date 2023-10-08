Aura Systems (OTCMKTS:AUSI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Aura Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AUSI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.16. Aura Systems shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 600 shares trading hands.

Aura Systems Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Aura Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aura Systems, Inc designs, assembles, tests, and sells proprietary and patented axial flux induction machines worldwide. It offers mobile induction power systems, including AuraGen for commercial and industrial applications, and VIPER for military applications. The company's products are also used in induction motor and mobile and remote power applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.