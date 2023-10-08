Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $38.26

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.26 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.43). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 36.20 ($0.44), with a volume of 65,130 shares trading hands.

Foxtons Group Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.25. The company has a market cap of £109.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,206.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.88, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Foxtons Group

About Foxtons Group

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 33,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £12,572.60 ($15,197.15). 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

