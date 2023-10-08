Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $262.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $301.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $267.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.44%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,426,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $529,872,000 after purchasing an additional 295,026 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

