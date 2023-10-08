Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.41

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.41 and traded as low as $3.29. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $3.50, with a volume of 11,531 shares trading hands.

Predictive Oncology Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,246.52% and a negative return on equity of 90.72%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $30,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,033 shares in the company, valued at $73,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Predictive Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 64,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 416,693 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 257,193 shares in the last quarter. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Inc operates as a science-driven company on the oncology drug discovery. It provides various solutions for the oncology drug development. The company, through the integration of scientific rigor and machine learning, has developed the ability to advance molecules into medicine by introducing human diversity earlier into the discovery process with the pairing of artificial intelligence and the biobank of approximately 150K tumor samples.

