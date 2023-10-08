Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.93

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.93 and traded as low as $5.65. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 1,648 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVVI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

