StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DBD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman purchased 2,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 18,101 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 1,038.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

