StockNews.com Begins Coverage on 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DDD

3D Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of DDD opened at $4.23 on Thursday. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 5.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $128.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of 3D Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 1,585.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.