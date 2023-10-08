Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $242.28.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $207.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.93. The stock has a market cap of $201.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,885,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,473,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,885,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 719,316 shares of company stock valued at $156,051,377. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after purchasing an additional 239,786 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

