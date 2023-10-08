CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CSX from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.68.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of CSX

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

