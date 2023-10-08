Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.88.

Shares of CVE opened at $19.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.20. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.95.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

