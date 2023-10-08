Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $850.72

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 850.72 ($10.28) and traded as low as GBX 846.54 ($10.23). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 861.80 ($10.42), with a volume of 794,114 shares.

Grafton Group Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 874.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 850.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,047.62%.

Insider Activity

About Grafton Group

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 8,217 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 895 ($10.82), for a total transaction of £73,542.15 ($88,894.17). Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

