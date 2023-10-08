Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.44 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,935,361 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAF
Pan African Resources Stock Performance
Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.
About Pan African Resources
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pan African Resources
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- How To Find Value Stocks Using This Simple Filtering Method
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/2 – 10/6
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Levi Strauss: A Bottom is in for Steady, Stable Dividend Payer
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.