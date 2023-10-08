Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.00

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 13.44 ($0.16), with a volume of 3,935,361 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.30) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Pan African Resources Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £258.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.00, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

