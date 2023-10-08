Stratex International (LON:STI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.50

Stratex International Plc (LON:STI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Stratex International shares last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,832,383 shares.
Stratex International Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.50.
About Stratex International
Stratex International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
